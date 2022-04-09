Goa Shipyard Limited to recruit 253 Structural Fitter & other posts

Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Structural Fitter and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Goa Shipyard on goashipyard.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in the organisation.

The last date for receipt of hard copies of online application along with the relevant documents and original demand draft at Goa Shipyard Limited is till May 9, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Asst Superintendent (Hindi Translator): 1 Post

Structural Fitter: 34 Posts

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: 2 Posts

Welder: 12 Posts

3G Welder: 10 Posts

Electronic Mechanic: 16 Posts

Electrical Mechanic: 11 Posts

Plumber: 2 Posts

Mobile crane operator: 1 Post

Printer cum Record Keeper: 1 Post

Cook: 4 Posts

Office Assistant: 7 Posts

Office Assistant (Finance / Internal Audit): 4 Posts

Store Assistant: 1 Post

Yard Assistant: 10 Posts

Junior Instructor (Apprentices) (Mechanical): 2 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician: 1 Post

Technical Assistant (Stores - Mechanical): 8 Posts

Technical Assistant (Stores - Electrical): 7 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Mechanical): 12 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electrical): 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electronics): 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 21 Posts

Technical Assistant (Electrical): 15 Posts

Technical Assistant (Electronics): 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Shipbuilding): 21 Posts

Civil Assistant: 2 Posts

Trainee Welder: 10 Posts

Trainee General Fitter: 3 Posts

Unskilled: 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

An application fee in the form of Demand Draft of ₹ 200/- (Non-Refundable) in favor of “Goa Shipyard Limited” payable at Vasco-da-Gama, Goa is to be submitted per application. Application without prescribed fees shall be liable for rejection. No fee is to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per Government of India rules.

