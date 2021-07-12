Government warns job aspirants against fake recruitment website

Government has fact checked a recruitment website inviting applications for the Indian Army and has warned candidates against it. The website is currently inviting applications to fill vacancies in territorial army.

"A website claiming to be the official website of the Territorial Army is inviting applications for various posts. #PIBFactCheck: This website and recruitment notification are #Fake. For official updates, visit: https://jointerritorialarmy.gov.in," candidates have been warned.

For official updates, visit: https://t.co/nE7pg6z12f pic.twitter.com/gMGeuca4eH — PIB in MP (@PIBBhopal) July 12, 2021

The official website of the territorial army is https://www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in/home/login

For updates on recruitment rallies and common entrance exams candidates can refer to https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/

Government organisations announce recruitments on their official websites. Many organisations release a job advertisement in the weekly edition of the Employment Newspaper.

Job notifications are also published by government organisations in the regional and national dailies.

Candidates should verify the information before applying for a job.

