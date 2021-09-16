GRSE Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 256 posts on grse.in

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, GRSE has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GRSE on grse.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 1, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 256 posts in the organization.

The vacancies to be filled are Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, and Technician Apprentice. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Trade Apprentice 170 Posts Trade Apprentice (Fresher) 40 Posts Graduate Apprentice 16 Posts Technician Apprentice 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the complete educational qualification in the Detailed Notification available here. The minimum age limit of the candidate should be between 14 years to 26 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of merit list based on marks scored in the Qualifying Examination in each trade/discipline i.e. AITT under CTS for Trade Apprentice (Ex-ITI), Degree in Engineering examination for Graduate Apprentice, and Diploma in Engineering examination for Technician Apprentice. Common Merit List based on marks scored in class 10th standard / Madhyamik or equivalent examination will be prepared for a selection of Trade Apprentices (Fresher).