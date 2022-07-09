Home / Education / Employment News / GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 58 Supervisors and other posts
employment news

GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 58 Supervisors and other posts

GRSE will recruit candidates for Supervisors and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till July 28, 2022. 
GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 58 Supervisors and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 58 Supervisors and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, GRSE has invited applications from candidates to apply for Supervisors and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GRSE on grse.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 58 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Supervisor: 32 Posts
  • Engine Technician: 8 Posts
  • Design Assistant: 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check for educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test of 100 marks and trade test in applicable cases. Written test will be held in Kolkata & Ranchi.

Application Fees

Application fee is Rs. 400/- which can be remitted through online mode (Payment Gateway) or through Bank Challan. In case application fee is deposited through Bank Challan mode at any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) by applicants, Bank charges of`71/- extra (Total fees`471/-)will be applicable. Applicants belonging to SC /ST/ PwBD / Internal Candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out