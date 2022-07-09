GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 58 Supervisors and other posts

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, GRSE has invited applications from candidates to apply for Supervisors and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GRSE on grse.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 28, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 58 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Supervisor: 32 Posts

Engine Technician: 8 Posts

Design Assistant: 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check for educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test of 100 marks and trade test in applicable cases. Written test will be held in Kolkata & Ranchi.

Application Fees

Application fee is Rs. 400/- which can be remitted through online mode (Payment Gateway) or through Bank Challan. In case application fee is deposited through Bank Challan mode at any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) by applicants, Bank charges of`71/- extra (Total fees`471/-)will be applicable. Applicants belonging to SC /ST/ PwBD / Internal Candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.