close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / GSI Recruitment 2024: Apply for legal assistant and other posts

GSI Recruitment 2024: Apply for legal assistant and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 13, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Geological Survey of India invites applications for various posts.

Geological Survey of India (GSI) has invited applications for legal assistant, Data Scientist, IT Expert – Hardware Infrastructure, and other posts. The application process commenced on January 13 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at gsi.gov.in.

Geological Survey of India invites applications for various posts.
Geological Survey of India invites applications for various posts.

Direct link to apply

GSI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Legal Assistant, 7 vacancies are for the post of Data Scientist and 1 vacancy is each for the post of IT Expert – Hardware Infrastructure, IT Expert – Programming & Solution Architect, IT Expert – Technology expert - Database, Middleware, Media Coordinator.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

GSI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 35 years.

GSI Recruitment 2024 selection process: “The selection of Young professionals will be through interview by Selection Committee of experts. At least Ten (10) eligible candidates (if available) shall be shortlisted for interview, per vacancy. The selection committee may devise its own method for selection of suitable candidates as per requirement”, reads the official notice.

GSI Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at gsi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Advertisement on hiring of Young Professionals in GSI Click here to Apply.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On