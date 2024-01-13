GSI Recruitment 2024: Apply for legal assistant and other posts

Geological Survey of India (GSI) has invited applications for legal assistant, Data Scientist, IT Expert – Hardware Infrastructure, and other posts. The application process commenced on January 13 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at gsi.gov.in. Geological Survey of India invites applications for various posts.

GSI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Legal Assistant, 7 vacancies are for the post of Data Scientist and 1 vacancy is each for the post of IT Expert – Hardware Infrastructure, IT Expert – Programming & Solution Architect, IT Expert – Technology expert - Database, Middleware, Media Coordinator.

GSI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 35 years.

GSI Recruitment 2024 selection process: “The selection of Young professionals will be through interview by Selection Committee of experts. At least Ten (10) eligible candidates (if available) shall be shortlisted for interview, per vacancy. The selection committee may devise its own method for selection of suitable candidates as per requirement”, reads the official notice.

GSI Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at gsi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Advertisement on hiring of Young Professionals in GSI Click here to Apply.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.