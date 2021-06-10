Home / Education / Employment News / GTU Recruitment 2021: Various teaching and non-teaching posts on offer
GTU recruitment 2021: The application process for various teaching and non-teaching posts is underway and the last day to apply is June 22.
GTU Recruitment 2021: Various teaching and non-teaching posts on offer

  • GTU recruitment 2021: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has invited applications for various teaching and non-teaching posts for eleven months contract period.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:52 PM IST

GTU recruitment 2021: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has invited applications for various teaching and non-teaching posts for eleven months contract period. The application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 22.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at https://www.gtu.ac.in/Default.aspx

Candidates have to submit the printout of the application form along with all the requisite documents by the registered post or speed post to the following address:

The Registrar, Establishment Section, Gujarat Technological University, Nr. Vishwakarma Government Engineering College, Visat Three Roads, Sabarmati- Koba Highway Chandkheda, Ahmedabad – 382 424

It should reach the above-mentioned address on or before June 29.

Name of the Posts under this GTU recruitment: Assistant Professor, Laboratory Assistant, Store Keeper, Technical Analyst, Professor, Associate Professor, Director of International Relation, Campus Officer

GTU recruitment 2021: Per month consolidated Salary

Assistant Professor: Rs.55,000, Laboratory Assistant: 18,000, Store Keeper: 20,000, Technical Analyst: 35,000, Professor : 75,000, Associate Professor: 65,000, Director of International Relation: 75,000, Campus Officer : 25,000

For any query contact recruitment2021@gtu.edu.in.

All correspondence with the candidate will be done through e-mail id as provided by the candidate in the application form only

For Eligibility criteria, experience, and selection process visit the official website of GTU at https://www.gtu.ac.in/Default.aspx

