Gujarat HC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Private Secretary posts, link here

The High Court of Gujarat has invited online application from eligible candidates for filling up 15 vacancies of Private Secretary. The application process started on May 15 and the last date to apply is May 31.

Applications for these posts can be submitted on gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc­-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates will have to sit for preliminary test (in July/August), stenography test (in September/October) and Viva-voce test (in November/December).

Candidates need a graduate degree, 120 words per minute speed in English typing and short hand and should have knowledge of computer operation.

“A candidate must possess a certificate regarding basic knowledge of computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time,” reads the official notification.

The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 35 years as on May 31, 2022. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

Direct link to apply.

The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Differently Abled Persons (PH), Ex ­Servicemen and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) is ₹500 plus bank charges and for others, it is ₹1,000 plus bank charges.