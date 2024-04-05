 Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 12472 Class 3 Cadre posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 12472 Class 3 Cadre posts

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2024 01:23 PM IST

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024 registration begins for 12472 posts. Check direct link to apply here.

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has invited applications for Class 3 Cadre posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Gujarat Police Recruitment Board at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 12472 posts in the organisation.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 12472 Class 3 Cadre posts
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 12472 Class 3 Cadre posts

The registration process was started on April 4 and will end on April 30, 2024. To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of Gujarat Police Recruitment Board at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
  • Click on online application link available on the top bar of the page.
  • A drop-down box will open, and the apply link will be available.
  • Click on the apply link and a new page will open.
  • Select Gujarat Police Recruitment Board and apply link will again be displayed.
  • Click on the link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to apply now link.
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Now login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The eligibility, vacancy details, selection process and application fee can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Gujarat Police Recruitment Board.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 12472 Class 3 Cadre posts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On