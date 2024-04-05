Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has invited applications for Class 3 Cadre posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Gujarat Police Recruitment Board at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 12472 posts in the organisation. Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Apply for 12472 Class 3 Cadre posts

The registration process was started on April 4 and will end on April 30, 2024. To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of Gujarat Police Recruitment Board at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on online application link available on the top bar of the page.

A drop-down box will open, and the apply link will be available.

Click on the apply link and a new page will open.

Select Gujarat Police Recruitment Board and apply link will again be displayed.

Click on the link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to apply now link.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The eligibility, vacancy details, selection process and application fee can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Gujarat Police Recruitment Board.