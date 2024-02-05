 Haryana CPLO Stage 2 Answer Key: Objection window closes today - Hindustan Times
Haryana CPLO Stage 2 Answer Key: Objection window closes today

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 05, 2024 09:55 AM IST

Candidates can go to dcrustcplo.in to check the answer keys, question papers and raise objections, if any.

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Sonepat, has released stage 2 answer key of the Haryana Panchayat Local Operator (CPLO) Recruitment Examination 2023-24. Candidates can go to dcrustcplo.in to check the answer keys, question papers and raise objections, if any.

Haryana CPLO stage 2 answer key released ( dcrustcplo.in, screenshot)
Haryana CPLO stage 2 answer key released ( dcrustcplo.in, screenshot)

The window to raise objections will close today, February 5, at 3 pm.

“In case there is any query or complaint regarding any question or answer then same may be reported on email cplo.query@dcrustm.org along with the details of complainant upto 3 pm of 05/02/2024 after which no complaints regarding questions and answers shall be entertained,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

DCRUST - Stage 2 Question Booklet with answer key - Set A

DCRUST - Stage 2 Question Booklet with answer key - Set B

DCRUST - Stage 2 Question Booklet with answer key - Set C

DCRUST - Stage 2 Question Booklet with answer key - Set D

For further details, candidates can check the official website and contact the university on +91-130-2484095/examconsultancy@gmail.com between 9 AM and 5 PM, from Monday to Friday.

