Haryana CPLO Stage 2 Answer Key: Objection window closes today

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Sonepat, has released stage 2 answer key of the Haryana Panchayat Local Operator (CPLO) Recruitment Examination 2023-24. Candidates can go to dcrustcplo.in to check the answer keys, question papers and raise objections, if any. Haryana CPLO stage 2 answer key released ( dcrustcplo.in, screenshot)

The window to raise objections will close today, February 5, at 3 pm.

“In case there is any query or complaint regarding any question or answer then same may be reported on email cplo.query@dcrustm.org along with the details of complainant upto 3 pm of 05/02/2024 after which no complaints regarding questions and answers shall be entertained,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

DCRUST - Stage 2 Question Booklet with answer key - Set A

DCRUST - Stage 2 Question Booklet with answer key - Set B

DCRUST - Stage 2 Question Booklet with answer key - Set C

DCRUST - Stage 2 Question Booklet with answer key - Set D

For further details, candidates can check the official website and contact the university on +91-130-2484095/examconsultancy@gmail.com between 9 AM and 5 PM, from Monday to Friday.