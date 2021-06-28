Home / Education / Employment News / Haryana SSC Group C recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Constable is June 29
Haryana SSC recruitment 2021: Last date to apply is June 29(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
Haryana SSC recruitment 2021: Last date to apply is June 29(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
employment news

Haryana SSC Group C recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Constable is June 29

  • Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: The last date for the submission of the online application is June 29 and the last day to deposit the fee is July 5.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST

Haryana SSC recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the post of Male Constable in the commando wing (Group C) on Tuesday, June 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through clicking on this link.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 520 vacancies for Male constables in the Commando Wing (Group C) of the Haryana Police department.

The last date to deposit the fee is July 5.

Ex-serviceman can also apply for the above-mentioned posts

Haryana SSC recruitment 2021 application fee

All the general male candidates have to pay Rs100 as application fee. Candidates from SC/BC/EWS category of Haryana State have to pay 25 as application fee. Ex-Servicemen of Haryana are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Haryana SSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply clicking on this link

A new page of Haryana SSC will be displayed on the screen

Click on the register and proceed

Register yourself and key in all the required details

After applying registration number and password will be generated

Take a printout of the generated credentials

After successful submission of the application form, take the final printout of the application form and challan.

For details check the notification on the official website of Haryana SSC at hssc.gov.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana police haryana news vacancy + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.