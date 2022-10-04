HSSC TGT recruitment: Apply for 7471 teaching posts from tomorrow
HSSC will commence the application process for 7471 TGT posts from tomorrow, October 5.
Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for 7471 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) posts from October 5. . Candidates can apply for the TGT posts through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is October 26.
HSSC TGT recruitment: vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7471 vacancies.
Vacancy details
- TGT English: 1751 Posts
- TGT Home Science: 79 Posts
- TGT Music: 11 Posts
- TGT Physical Education: 1067 Posts
- TGT Arts: 1703 Posts
- TGT Sanskrit: 926 Posts
- TGT Science: 1531 Posts
- TGT Urdu: 121 Posts
- TGT Hindi: 106 Posts
- TGT Mathematics: 93 Posts
- TGT Social Studies: 83 Posts
HSSC TGT recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 42 years.
HSSC TGT recruitment application fee: The application fee is Rs150 for both male and female applicants, Rs75 for Haryana residents, Rs35 for male SC/BC/EWS applicants from the state of Haryana, and Rs18 for female SC/BC/EWS applicants from the same region. Haryana PwD (Person with Disability) and Ex-Servicemen are exempt from paying application fees.
Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here
