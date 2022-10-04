HSSC TGT recruitment: Apply for 7471 teaching posts from tomorrow

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for 7471 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) posts from October 5. . Candidates can apply for the TGT posts through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is October 26.

HSSC TGT recruitment: vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7471 vacancies.

Vacancy details TGT English: 1751 Posts

TGT Home Science: 79 Posts

TGT Music: 11 Posts

TGT Physical Education: 1067 Posts

TGT Arts: 1703 Posts

TGT Sanskrit: 926 Posts

TGT Science: 1531 Posts

TGT Urdu: 121 Posts

TGT Hindi: 106 Posts

TGT Mathematics: 93 Posts

TGT Social Studies: 83 Posts

HSSC TGT recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 42 years.

HSSC TGT recruitment application fee: The application fee is Rs150 for both male and female applicants, Rs75 for Haryana residents, Rs35 for male SC/BC/EWS applicants from the state of Haryana, and Rs18 for female SC/BC/EWS applicants from the same region. Haryana PwD (Person with Disability) and Ex-Servicemen are exempt from paying application fees.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here