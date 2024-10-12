Menu Explore
HURL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2024: Apply for 212 posts at hurl.net.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 12, 2024 03:14 PM IST

HURL will recruit candidates for Engineer Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the direct link given here.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited, HURL has invited applications for Graduate/Diploma Engineer Trainees. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HURL at hurl.net.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts in the organisation.

HURL Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2024: Apply for 212 posts, link here

The last date to apply for the posts is October 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Engineer Trainee: 67 posts
  • Diploma Engineer Trainee: 145 posts

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement 2024-2026: 576 offers secured, highest domestic stipened touches 3.95 lakhs per month

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here.

Candidates who scored less than 60% marks in essential qualification are not eligible to apply for the post of GET or DET.

Selection Process

The selection process comprise of written test and document verification. Based on the CBT, the qualified candidates based on the available vacancies will be called for document verification in order of merit. Tentative test centers for CBT will be at Delhi, Lucknow, Patna & Ranchi.

The Computer Test (CBT) will have two parts for both GET and DET: Discipline and Aptitude. The medium of the Test will be Hindi and English. The duration of the test will be 02 hours (120 minutes). The total number of questions will be 150, with one mark each.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs.750/- (Seven Hundred only) in case of GETs and Rs. 500/- in case of DETs. The application fee is to be paid online through the payment gateway. There will be no other mode of payment for the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HURL.

Direct link to apply here 

Exam and College Guide
