Indian Air Force will close the registration process for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 on February 6, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of IAF Agniveervayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply tomorrow, link here(REUTERS)

The online examination will begin from March 17 onwards.

Candidates should have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination to apply for the posts. Those candidates born between January 2, 2004 to July 2, 2007 are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Direct link to apply for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of IAF Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can register yourself.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee of Rs. 550/- plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IAF.