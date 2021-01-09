IB ACIO Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2000 vacancies closes today, here's direct link to apply
IB ACIO Recruitment 2020: The online application process for recruitment of Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs to fill 2000 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, will close on Saturday, January 9. The application window will close at 11:59 pm.
Pay Scale: Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.
Candidates who have done graduation or equivalent from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the posts. They must be aged between 18 and 27 years and must have knowledge of computers.
Selection Process;
Tier-I exam (only online mode)Duration - 1 hour, 100 marks:
100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 marks each on:
a. General awareness,
b. Quantitative aptitude,
c. Numerical/analytical/logical ability & reasoning,
d. English language &
e. General studies.
[Negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer.]
Tier-2: Descriptive type paper of 50 marks: Essay (30 marks) & English comprehension & précis writing (20 marks). Duration - 1 hour
Tier 3: Interview.
Click here for official notification
