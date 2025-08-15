Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration process for 4900+ posts ends on August 17, apply now

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 07:22 pm IST

Intelligence Bureau will end the registration process for Security Assistant/ Executive posts on August 17. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs will end the registration process for Security Assistant/ Executive posts on August 17, 2025. The registration process was started on July 26, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can do it through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration process for 4900+ posts ends on August 17, apply now
IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration process for 4900+ posts ends on August 17, apply now

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board of Education. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 27 years as on August 17, 2025.

Candidates applying for the vacancies of a particular SIB are required to possess knowledge of any one of the language(s)/dialect(s) mentioned against it. They should be able to read, write and speak in that language/dialect.

Direct link to apply here 

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

2. Click on IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 100/- and recruitment processing charges is 550/-. The payment should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI/ Challan etc. Candidate may generate payment acknowledgement slip for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration process for 4900+ posts ends on August 17, apply now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On