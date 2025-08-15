Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs will end the registration process for Security Assistant/ Executive posts on August 17, 2025. The registration process was started on July 26, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can do it through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: Registration process for 4900+ posts ends on August 17, apply now

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board of Education. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 27 years as on August 17, 2025.

Candidates applying for the vacancies of a particular SIB are required to possess knowledge of any one of the language(s)/dialect(s) mentioned against it. They should be able to read, write and speak in that language/dialect.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

2. Click on IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/- and recruitment processing charges is ₹550/-. The payment should be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI/ Challan etc. Candidate may generate payment acknowledgement slip for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.