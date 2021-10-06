Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment notification released at ibps.in
IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment notification released at ibps.in

Published on Oct 06, 2021 08:17 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the clerk recruitment notification on its official website ibps.in on October 6. The registration for IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment will begin on October 7. 

Over 7,800 vacancies have been notified by the IBPS in clerk position in various banks all over the country.

IBPS clerk vacancy details

IBPS selects clerks for nationalized banks based on a preliminary exam and a main exam. 

As of now, the IBPS has announced a tentative schedule of the various stages of exams. 

In a first, this year the exams will be held in 13 regional languages along with English and Hindi.

Graduates, between 20-28 years of age, are eligible for this exam. “All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 27.10.2021. Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 27.10.2021 has to be submitted at the time of joining," the IBPS has said.

Wednesday, October 06, 2021
