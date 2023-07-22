Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Clerk 2023 last date to apply extended

IBPS Clerk 2023 last date to apply extended

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 22, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk 2023 on ibps.in or use the link below.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date to apply for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment Of Clerks In Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII 2023). Candidates can now apply up to July 28. Previously, the last date was July 21. All other terms and conditions of the recruitment drive remains unchanged, IBPS said in the notification.

Apply for IBPS Clerk 2023: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl13jun23/

Through this drive, IBPS aims to recruit for 4,045 clerk vacancies in participating banks.

The preliminary examination for IBPS Clerk 2023 will take place in August or September. The mains exam is scheduled for October. The detailed schedule of examination will be issued by the institute later.

IBPS Clerk 2023 application fee is 850 for general category candidates. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, Ex Servicemen categories, the application fee is 175.

For further infromation, visit the IBPS website.

