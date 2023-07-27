Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration ends tomorrow at ibps.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 27, 2023 02:59 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration ends on July 28, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 on July 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the CRP Clerks XIII can do it through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The registration process was started on July 1, 2023. The last date to register was till July 21, which has been extended till July 28, 2023. The last date for printing of application is till August 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 4045 posts in the organisation. The preliminary examination will be conducted in August or September 2023 and main exam in October 2023.

Candidates having a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 850/- for general category candidates and 175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates.

The selection process will comprise of preliminary examination followed by main examination. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

