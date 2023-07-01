Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 4045 CRP Clerks-XIII begins today at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration for 4045 CRP Clerks-XIII begins today at ibps.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 01, 2023 08:38 AM IST

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration begins today, July 1, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has started the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 on July 1, 2023. Candidates can apply for CRP Clerks-XIII through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 21, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4045 posts in the organisation. The preliminary examination will be conducted in August or September 2023 and main exam in October 2023.

To apply for the exam, the age limit is between 20 to 28 years. Candidates having a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government are eligible to apply.

Direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 850/- for general category candidates and 175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

Detailed Notification Here 

