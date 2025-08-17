Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the registration process for Clerk posts next week. The common recruitment process for recruitment of customer service associates registration link is available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: 10000+ posts registration ends this week at ibps.in, check last date here

The last date to apply is August 21, 2025. The pre-exam training will be conducted in September and preliminary exam will be held on October 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must poss ess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to apply

All those candidates eligible and interested in the post can apply online by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹850/- for all others and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates. The payment should be done through online mode.

The selection process comprises of preliminary and main examination. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.