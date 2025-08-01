Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Apply for 10270 Customer Service Associates post at ibps.in, direct link here

Published on: Aug 01, 2025 02:04 pm IST

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 registration begins at ibps.in. The direct link to apply for Customer Service Associates can be checked here. 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has invited applications for Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 posts in the organisation.

The registration process begins on August 1 and will end on August 21, 2025. The preliminary examination will be held in October 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The candidate's age should be between 20 and 28. The candidate must have been born between 02.08.1997 and 01.08.2005 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary exam, main exam.

Application Fee

The application fee is 850/- for all others and 175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

