IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the admit card for the IBPS Office Assistants Main Examination 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Office Assistant recruitment examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.

The institute will conduct the IBPS Office Assistant main examination on February 20, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021.

How to download IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS Office Assistant main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the call letter and take its print out for future use.

