IBPS PO exam 2021: 4,135 vacancies to be filled in banks

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS, has announced the PO exam 2021 through which a total of 4,135 vacancies in probationary officer posts will be filled in nationalized banks. In the IBPS PO 2021 notification, released on October 19, details of the recruitment exam like selection process, eligibility condition, pre-exam training have been given.

Out of the total number of vacancies, the highest number of vacancies, 912 posts, is available in the Union Bank of India.

In Canara Bank and Central Bank of India a total of 650 and 620 vacancies are available, respectively.

IBPS has reported 588 PO vacancies in Bank of India and 98 vacancies in the Indian Overseas Bank.

UCO bank and Punjab and Sind bank have reported 440 and 427 vacancies, respectively.

400 vacancies are available in Bank of Maharashtra and no vacancies have been reported in Bank of Baroda, as per the vacancy list shared by the IBPS.

The minimum educational qualification required to be considered eligible for appearing in the IBPS PO exam is graduation. Applicants should be between 20-30 years of age; those belonging to reserved categories can check the exam notice for details on relaxation.

Selection to PO posts in nationalised banks is done by IBPS through a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview. The preliminary exam will be held from December 4 to 11. The main exam will be held in January, 2022. Candidates can apply for IBPS PO exam from October 20 to November 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON