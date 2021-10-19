IBPS PO Recruitment notification out for 4135 vacancies at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, October 19 released the notification (CRP PO/MT-XI for vacancies of 2022-23) for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees in various participating banks.

The notification can be checked on official website of IBPS (ibps.in) or at the end of the story.

Selection Process:

Candidates will need to go through a selection process, which includes, an online preliminary and online main examination followed by a common interview to be conducted by the participating banks and co-ordinated by the nodal bank. Candidates who clear all these three stages will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks. Tentatively 4,135 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

The online application process will begin on October 20 and close on November 10, 2021. The payment of application fees and intimation charges can also be done between October 20 and November 10, 2021.

A candidate applying for the job should be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government.

The candidate must possess valid mark-sheet/degree certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online.

He should be between 20 and 30 years (i.e. candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1991 and not later than 01.10.2001 (both dates inclusive).

The online preliminary examination will be held tentatively on December 4 and 11, 2021. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in December 2021/January 2022. The online main exam will be held in January 2022 and its result will be declared in January/February 2022. The interview will be conducted in February/March 2022, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will happen in April 2022.

Note: Candidates should regularly visit official IBPS website for details and updates.

(All the dates given above are tentative)