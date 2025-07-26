IBPS PO, SO 2025: Institute issues important notices to candidates regarding registration, edit window, details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued important notices to candidates regarding Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examinations, 2025 at ibps.in. IBPS PO, SO 2025: Institute issues important notices to candidates

The extended application deadline for these two recruitment examinations is July 28, but the institute has suggested that candidates apply and make payment much before the last date to avoid any server load issues.

In a separate notice, IBPS said PO and SO exam candidates will get a two-day window to edit their forms after the application process is over. The window will open on July 31 and close on August 1.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no updation will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.”

The application form correction fee for IBPS PO and SO 2025 is ₹200 for candidates of all categories and it is non-refundable.

After a candidate modifies and submits the application form, all entries made to the application form will be treated as final.

IBPS is conducting these two recruitment examinations for over 6,000 vacancies (5208 Probationary Officers and 1007 Specialist Officer vacancies) notified by the participating banks.

The application fee is ₹175 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹850 for all other candidates.

The selection process will comprise a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview. Interested candidates can check the detailed notifications hosted on the official website.