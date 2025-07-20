The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the registration process for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 on July 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Probationary Officer and Specialist Officer posts can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Registration ends tomorrow for 5208 PO & 1007 SO posts at ibps.in, direct links here

This recruitment drive will fill up 5208 Probationary Officers and 1007 Specialist Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Probationary Officers: Candidates who want to apply should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit to apply is between 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025.

Specialist Officers: The educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 30 years.

How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for PO or SO or both can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO or IBPS SO registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹850/- for all other category candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The payment can be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.