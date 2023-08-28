News / Education / Employment News / IBPS PO, SO registration 2023 ends today on ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO registration 2023 ends today on ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 03:34 PM IST

IBPS PO, SO 2023: Interested candidates can apply for it on ibps.in.

IBPS PO, SO 2023: The extended registration window for PO and SO recruitments will close today. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close registrations for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (CRP SO 2023) posts on ibps.in.

IBPS PO, SO registration 2023 ends today on ibps.in
IBPS PO, SO registration 2023 ends today on ibps.in

The previous application deadline was August 21, which was extended to August 28. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged, IBPS said in the PO and SO registration deadline extension notification.

The fee payment window will also be closed today on ibps.in.

IBPS Po prelims exam is scheduled for September or October and call letters will be issued in September.

The detailed schedule will be announced along with call letters.

Application fee: The application fee for both IBPS PO and SO 2023 is 175 in the case of SC, ST and PwD applicants. For others, the fee is 850.

The total number of vacancies for IBPS PO/MT is 3049. For different posts under IBPS SO, the total number of vacancies is 1,402.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out