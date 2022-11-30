Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Programming Assistant post on Dec 14

Published on Nov 30, 2022 04:43 PM IST

IBPS will recruit candidates for Programming Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on December 14, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications from candidates to apply for Programming Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on December 14, 2022.

Candidates can appear for the interview from 9 am to 10 am at Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection, Ibps House, 90 Ft Dp Road, Behind Thakur Polytechnic, Off. W E Highway, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400101 on December 14. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have B.Tech. / M.C.A or B.Sc- IT / B.C.A / B.Sc. Computer Science or equivalent degree. The age limit of the candidate should be between 23 years to 30 years.

Selection Process

The Walk-in-Selection Process comprising Verification of Documents, Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview will be conducted ONLY at IBPS, Mumbai. Candidate should bring all the requisite documents and certificates in original with three (03) set of photocopy of each and an application duly typed in A-4 paper (Original + 2 photocopies). For more related details candidates can check the Detailed Notification available here.

