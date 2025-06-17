IBPS revises tentative calendar for 2025-26, important dates here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released a revised tentative calendar for 2025-26 at ibps.in. As per the revised tentative calendar, IBPS will conduct the preliminary examination for Probationary Officer (PO) posts on August 17, 23 and 24. The mains examination will take place on October 12. Check the revised tentative calendar below: IBPS revised tentative calendar for 2025-26 released

For PSBs

Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) Specialist Officers (SPL) Customer Service Associates (CSA) Prelims August 17, 23, 24, 2025 August 30 October 4, 5, 11, 2025 Mains October 12 November 9 November 29 Prev Next

For RRBs

Officer Scale I Officer Scale II and III Office Assistants Prelims November 22 and 23, 2025 NA December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025 Mains December 28, 2025 December 28, 2025 February 1, 2026 Prev Next

Registration process for IBPS recruitment examination

IBPS will hold registrations for its recruitment examinations online and there will be a single registration for both prelims and mains examinations, wherever applicable.

During registration, candidates need to upload the following documents-

(1) Photograph– 20 kb to 50 kb and in .jpeg file

(2) Signature– 10 kb to 20 kb and in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression– 20 kb to 50 kb and in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notifications – 50 kb to 100 kb and in .jpeg file

While filling the application, candidates will also be required to capture and upload their live photographs.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website, ibps.in, for the detailed notifications for these examinations.

They should know that this calendar is tentative and the dates may be changed later. IBPS said that it “reserves the right to change the dates of examination and the selection process, including guidelines/modalities” due to administrative reasons, court orders, government advisories, etc.