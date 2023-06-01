Home / Education / Employment News / IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2023: Officer Scale I, II and III registration begins at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2023: Officer Scale I, II and III registration begins at ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 01, 2023 12:07 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2023 for Officer Scale I, II and III begins today, June 1, 2023 at ibps.in. Check complete details below.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has started the registration process for IBPS RRB PO Recruitment 2023 on June 1, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the official notification, the registration process for Officer Scale I, II and III begins today, June 1 and will end on June 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 8612 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, important dates and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: June 1, 2023
  • Closing date of application: June 21, 2023
  • Conduct of Pre-Exam training: July 17 to July 22, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • Office Assistant, Officer Scale I: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.
  • Officer Scale II General Banking Officer, Officer Scale III: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.
  • Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager): This has different educational qualification for different specializations.

Application Fees

Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant: 850/- for all others and 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

For more related details candidates can check the Detailed Notification given here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
