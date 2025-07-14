Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1010 posts at pb.icf.gov.in, details here

Published on: Jul 14, 2025 04:29 PM IST

ICF will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 1010 posts at pb.icf.gov.in. 

Integral Coach Factory, Chennai has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ICF at pb.icf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1010 posts in the organisation.

The registration process commenced on July 12 and will end on August 11, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification on the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

The age limit of the ITI candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age. No ITI candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 22 years of age.

Selection Process

The merit list will be based on marks obtained in Std 10. However, in case of COVID pass candidates in Class 10, proof of Class 9 marksheet/ Class 10 half yearly marksheet duly signed by Principal of the institution, will be taken into account for preparation of merit list.

If two candidates have the same marks, the candidate of older age shall be preferred. If the dates of birth are also the same, then the candidate who passed the Class 10 exam earlier shall be considered first.

Application Fee

The processing fee of 100/- + service charges as applicable is to be paid through online mode. No application fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/ Women candidates.

Detailed Notification Here 

