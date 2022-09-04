Home / Education / Employment News / ICFRE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 44 Scientist- B posts from Sept 5

ICFRE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 44 Scientist- B posts from Sept 5

Published on Sep 04, 2022 12:28 PM IST

ICFRE Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for Scientist- B post from tomorrow.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited application for Scientist- B posts. The application process will commence from tomorrow, September 5 and the last date for the submission of application form is October 10. Candidates can apply online at icfre.gov.in.

ICFRE Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies of which 12 vacancies are for the post of unreserved category, 10 vacancies are for the EWS category, 5 vacancies are for SC, 2 vacancies are for ST, and 15 vacancies are for OBC.

ICFRE Recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 35 days as on the closing date of the application.

ICFRE Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 2000 for unreserved, EWS and OBC category. The application fee is exempted for ST/ST and Divyang Women candidates.

