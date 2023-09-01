ICG recruitment 2023: Apply for 46 Assistant Commandant posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is recruiting Assistant Commandants for the 02/2024 batch. Interested candidates can apply online by September 15, 2023.
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant - 02/2024 batch. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till September 15, 2023.
Direct link to apply
ICG recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies for Assistant Commandant-02/2024.
Vacancy details:
General Duty (GD): 25
Tech: 20
Law: 1
ICG recruitment 2023 application fee: All candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of ₹250 online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI.
ICG Asst Commandant posts 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
Next, click on the“Join ICG as Officers (CGCAT)” link
Click on the Assistant Commandant posts 2023 link
Register and log in to apply
Fill up the application form, pay the applicable fee, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here