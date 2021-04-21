IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for Chief Data Officer & other posts
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for Chief Data Officer &amp; other posts
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for Chief Data Officer & other posts
employment news

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for Chief Data Officer & other posts

IDBI Bank will recruit candidates for Chief Data Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IDBI Bank on idbibank.in. Details here.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:27 AM IST

IDBI Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Chief Data Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of IDBI on idbibank.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 3, 2021.

Candidate can apply for any one post only as per eligibility Criteria. IDBI Bank reserves the right to place the selected candidates in any of the functional areas of the Bank other than those advertised, if found suitable for the same. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
Chief Data Officer 1 Post
Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance 1 Post
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels)1 Post
Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital)1 Post
Chief Information Security Officer1 Post
Head – Digital Banking1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary screening and shortlisting based on the eligibility criteria, candidate's qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications. Only such shortlisted candidates will be called for Personal Interview, subject to the vacancies available under the respective post. Candidates who qualify in Personal Interview and are sufficiently high in the merit list will be shortlisted for further selection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
idbi bank ltd bank jobs idbibank.in sarkari naukri + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP