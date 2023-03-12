Home / Education / Employment News / IDBI Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 600 Assistant Manager,114 SO posts

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 600 Assistant Manager,114 SO posts

Published on Mar 12, 2023 09:31 AM IST

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on the careers portal of the IDBI Bank website – idbibank.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IDBI Recruitment 2023: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will close the application process for 600 Assistant Manager and 114 Specialist Cadre Officer posts today, March 12. The application deadline for both posts were extended.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on the careers portal of the IDBI Bank website – idbibank.in. The direct link is given below.

For Assistant Manager posts, the minimum education qualification is graduation from a recognized university. They also need to have two years of experience in the banking financial service and insurance sector. Age of candidates should be 21-30 years as on January 1, 2023. Exemption in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates. Online test for this recruitment drive is tentatively scheduled for April 2023. The detailed schedule will be announced later.

For SO posts, there are various vacancies and eligibility criteria of each post is different. Candidates are advised to check the notification for more information.

For notification and application links, visit the IDBI recruitment portal.

