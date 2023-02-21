IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 posts begins, direct link here

IDBI Bank Ltd. has started the registration process for IDBI SO Recruitment 2023 on February 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of IDBI at idbibank.in and also through official link available on IBPS at ibps.in.

The last date to apply for the post is till March 3, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 114 posts of Specialist Officer in the organisation. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply online.

Direct link to apply for IDBI SO Recruitment 2023

IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IDBI at idbibank.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on SO recruitment apply online link available on the page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for General, EWS & OBC category is ₹1000/- (Application fee + Intimation charges), including GST and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay ₹Rs.200/- (Intimation charges only) including GST. The payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.