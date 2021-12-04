Home / Education / Employment News / IIA Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Technical Assistant and Mechanic posts
IIA to recruit candidates for Junior Technical Assistant and Mechanic posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIA on iiap.res.in.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi

Indian Institute of Astrophysics, IIA has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Technical Assistant and Mechanic posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIA on iiap.res.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organization. The last date to apply online is till January 3, 2022. 

The Institute reserves the right to recruit or cancel the entire recruitment process for any or all the posts at any time without assigning any reasons whatsoever. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Junior Technical Assistant: 5 Posts
  • Junior Research Assistant: 6 Posts
  • Mechanic: 1 Post
  • Engineer Trainee: 1 Post
  • Research Trainee: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply online can check the complete educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

Selection to post/s will be on the basis of initial screening, and then qualifying in the Written &/or Skill test. The written test or skill test will be held at Bengaluru. Final list of selected candidates will be notified in the Institute website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIA. 

 

