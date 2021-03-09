IIM Indore placements see top salary offer of ₹56.8 lakh
Despite an economic downturn due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the placement process of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore got completed with the highest annual package touching ₹56.8 lakh, an official said on Monday.
Refusing to divulge details of the student or employer, the official said the top offer was for a position abroad, while the highest salary offered during placements for a job in the country was ₹41.5 lakh per annum.
The average package offered by 210 firms that took part was ₹23.6 lakh per annum, which was 3 per cent more than the salaries on offer last year, he added.
Indian Institute of Management Indore Director Prof. Himanshu Rai expressed delight in the faith recruiters were showing in his students.
"Placing the largest number of students across all IIMs for the final placements during the ongoing pandemic was a challenging task but the commendable efforts in setting up the virtual placement drive ensured hassle-free completion," he said.
As per information from the institute, all 579 students, from both two-year-PGP (Post-Graduate Programme) and five-year IPM (Integrated Programme in Management) courses, were successful in getting placement.
Among the offers, 24 per cent were from finance, 23 per cent from sales and marketing, 22 per cent in consulting, 20 per cent in general management and operations, and 11 per cent from the IT and Analytics sectors.
