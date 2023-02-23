Home / Education / Employment News / IIT BHU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 55 Engineering & other posts at iitbhu.ac.in

Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:46 PM IST

IIT BHU will recruit candidates for Engineering and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT BHU at iitbhu.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University has invited applications for Engineering and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT BHU at iitbhu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Registrar: 1 post
  • Assistant Registrar: 4 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 15 posts
  • Superintending Engineer: 1 post
  • Executive Engineer: 1 post
  • Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 posts
  • Junior Engineer: 1 post
  • Junior Technician: 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

For Group A and B posts, other than SC, ST and PD candidates will have to pay 500/- and SC, ST and PD candidates will have to pay 250/-. For Group C posts, other than SC, ST and PD candidates will have to pay 250/- and SC, ST and PD candidates will have to pay 100/-. Female candidates are not required to pay any fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT BHU.

