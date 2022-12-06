Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Kanpur Placements: 682 offers, 1.9 Cr highest domestic package till day 4

IIT Kanpur Placements: 682 offers, 1.9 Cr highest domestic package till day 4

Published on Dec 06, 2022 03:56 PM IST

IIT Kanpur Placements: Till Monday, 836 students secured job offers, the institute said in a press statement.

IIT Kanpur Placements: 682 offers, 1.9 Cr highest domestic package till day 4 (file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday informed that a total of 682 job offers were made to students at the end of the fourth day of the ongoing placement drive, in addition to 207 pre-placement offers made earlier.

Till Monday, 836 students secured job offers, the institute said in a press statement.

As many as 157 national and international companies participated in the placement drive till the fourth day, according to IIT Kanpur.

“The highest package so far this year for domestic is 1.9 Cr, while there are a good number of packages from international recruiters as well. In all, 33 offers above 1 Cr have been received,” as per an official statement.

The institute said last year, highest packages in the first phase of placements were USD 287,550 for international and 1.2 Cr for domestic.

This time, top recruiters include Rakuten, Intel, Capital One, Google, Barclays, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, Airbus, SLB, Texas Instruments, WorldQuant, Qualcomm, EXL, HSBC, Jio Platforms, Axis Bank, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Square and Point Capital, it added.

