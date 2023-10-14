News / Education / Employment News / IIT Palakkad recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C posts

IIT Palakkad recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C posts

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 14, 2023 12:15 PM IST

IIT Palakkad invites applications for Group B and Group C posts.

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at joinus.iitpkd.ac.in.

IIT Palakkad invites applications for Group B and Group C posts
IIT Palakkad invites applications for Group B and Group C posts

IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies of which 17 vacancies are for Group B posts and 5 vacancies are for the posts of Group C posts.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 32 years for Group B posts and 40 years for Group C posts.

IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 200. Candidates belonging to Scheduled castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Women candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at joinus.iitpkd.ac.in

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out