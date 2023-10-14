IIT Palakkad recruitment 2023: Apply for Group B and Group C posts
IIT Palakkad invites applications for Group B and Group C posts.
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad has invited applications for Group B and Group C posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at joinus.iitpkd.ac.in.
IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies of which 17 vacancies are for Group B posts and 5 vacancies are for the posts of Group C posts.
IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 32 years for Group B posts and 40 years for Group C posts.
IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹200. Candidates belonging to Scheduled castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Women candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.
IIT Palakkad Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at joinus.iitpkd.ac.in
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take print for future reference
