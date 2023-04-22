IIT Patna Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Junior Technician & other posts
IIT Patna will recruit candidates for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at iitp.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology, Patna has invited applications from candidates for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Patna at iitp.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 109 posts in the organisation.
The registration process was started on April 20 and will end on May 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
- Superintending Engineer: 1 post
- Deputy Librarian: 1 Post
- Technical Officer / Scientific Officer: 3 Posts
- Medical Officer: 3 Posts
- Assistant Registrar: 5 Posts
- Junior Engineer: 4 Posts
- Junior Technical Superintendent: 17 posts
- Physical Training Instructor: 1 Post
- Senior Library Information Assistant: 1 Post
- Junior Superintendent: 7 Posts
- Junior Accountant: 8 Posts
- Junior Mechanic/Junior Technician: 27 Posts
- Junior Assistant: 14 Posts
- Junior Attendant (Multi Skilled): 14 Posts
- Public Relation Officer(on contract): 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The candidates are required to apply through online with complete information and attachments. Candidates applying for more than one post are required to pay application fees for each applied posts.