IITM Recruitment 2024: Apply for Research Associate & Research Fellow posts till April 15

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2024 03:41 PM IST

IITM, Pune, announces 30 Research Associate & Research Fellow posts. Apply by April 15 at tropmet.res.in.

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has invited applications for 30 IITM Research Associate & Research Fellow posts. The applictaion process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tropmet.res.in.

IITM Pune Invites Applications for 30 Research Associate & Fellow Posts
IITM Pune Invites Applications for 30 Research Associate & Fellow Posts

Direct link to apply

IITM Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of IITM Research Associate and 20 vacancies are for IITM Research Fellow.

IITM Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 35 years for Research Associate, and for the Research fellow posts, the upper age should be 28 years.

IITM Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tropmet.res.in

On the homepage, click on the “Advt. No. PER/04/2024: Advertisement for the post of IITM Research Associate & Research Fellow”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
