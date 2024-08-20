India Post GDS first merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link to check here

India Post has released the first merit list of GDS (Gramik Dak Sevak) Recruitment 2024 on Tuesday, August 20. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the post can check their names on the merit list available on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS Merit List 2024 live updates India Post GDS first merit list has been released for 12 circles at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check via direct link.

The merit list has been released for 12 circles including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Notably, the India Post GDS merit list has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Candidates whose names have been published in the first merit list will be required to appear for physical verification, the schedule of which will be shared in due course on the registered phone numbers as well as through email on the registered email addresses.

Through the recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles. These include 2,718 in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that the registration process was conducted from July 15 to August 5, 2024, whereas the correction window was opened on August 6 and closed on August 8, 2024.

India Post GDS Merit List 2024: Steps to download

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their names or roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.