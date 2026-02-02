India Post GDS January Recruitment 2026: Apply for BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak posts, direct link here

India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks posts.

The registration process commenced on January 30 and will close on February 14, 2026. The application submission process started on February 1 and ended on February 16, 2026. The correction window will open on February 17 and close on February 18, 2026.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years.

Educational qualification for engagement of GDS is Secondary School Examination (SSE) pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

Selection Process The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/- for all notified in the choice of Division. The payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwBD and Transwomen applicants.

All recognised Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking/UPI facility can be used for this purpose. Charges applicable for usage of Debit/credit cards and net banking, as per the rules from time to time, will be levied. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.