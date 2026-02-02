India Post GDS January Recruitment 2026: Apply for BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak posts, direct link here
India Post will recruit for GDS posts. The last date to apply is February 14, 2026.
India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks posts.
The registration process commenced on January 30 and will close on February 14, 2026. The application submission process started on February 1 and ended on February 16, 2026. The correction window will open on February 17 and close on February 18, 2026.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years.
Educational qualification for engagement of GDS is Secondary School Examination (SSE) pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.
The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100/- for all notified in the choice of Division. The payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwBD and Transwomen applicants.
All recognised Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking/UPI facility can be used for this purpose. Charges applicable for usage of Debit/credit cards and net banking, as per the rules from time to time, will be levied. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News