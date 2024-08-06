India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Correction window opens today for 44228 posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Department of Posts will open the correction window for India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 on August 6, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can find the link on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to make changes is till August 8, 2024. India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Correction window opens today for 44228 posts (Arun Kumar Rao)

This recruitment drive will fill 44228 Gramik Dak Sevak posts in the organisation across 23 postal circles nationwide. The notable ones are 2,718 in Rajasthan, 2,558 in Bihar, 4,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,338 in Chhattisgarh, and 4,011 in Madhya Pradesh.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: How to make changes

All the candidates can follow these steps given below to make changes in the application form.

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make the changes where required.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process includes preparation of merit list by the organisation. As per the official notice, the Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

The registration process was started on July 15 and ended on August 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.