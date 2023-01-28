Home / Education / Employment News / India Post Recruitment 2023: Registration for 40889 GDS posts begins

India Post Recruitment 2023: Registration for 40889 GDS posts begins

employment news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 02:46 PM IST

India Post will recruit candidates for GDS posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Registration for 40889 GDS posts begins (HT Photo)
India Post Recruitment 2023: Registration for 40889 GDS posts begins (HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

India Post have started the registration process for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 16, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 40889 posts of GDS in the organisation. The edit or correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 19, 2023. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for India Post Recruitment 2023

India Post Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Click on registration link and enter the details.
  • Now click on apply online and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of fees and upload the necessary documents.
  • Click on submit and download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 100/- for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post sarkari naukri
india post sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out