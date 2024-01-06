close_game
India Post Recruitment 2024: Apply for 78 Driver vacancies, check notice here

India Post Recruitment 2024: Apply for 78 Driver vacancies, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 06, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Registration process for Driver (Ordinary Grade) in Uttar Pradesh circle begins.

Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications has started the registration process for the Driver (Ordinary Grade) in Uttar Pradesh circle. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.indiapost.gov.in. The last date to submit the hard copy of the applictaion form is 42 days, i.e. up to February 16 from the publication date of the advertisement in the employment news.

78 vacancies for Driver (Ordinary Grade) in Uttar Pradesh circle
78 vacancies for Driver (Ordinary Grade) in Uttar Pradesh circle

India Post Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 78 Driver vacancies (Ordinary Grade) in Uttar Pradesh circle in the Department of Posts.

India Post Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 and 27 years.

India Post Recruitment 2024 selection process: The Candidates who will qualify Stage 1 have to appear for Stage II. candidates who will qualify each paper of stage II have to appear in the final merit list.

India Post Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit their applictaion by post to the following address:

Manager (GRA)

Mail Motor Service Kanpur,

GPO Compound, Kanpur- 208001

Uttar Pradesh.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

