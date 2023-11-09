close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / India Post to recruit for 1899 Postal Assistant and other posts, details here

India Post to recruit for 1899 Postal Assistant and other posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 09, 2023 05:38 PM IST

India Post will recruit candidates for Postal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in.

India Post, Ministry of Communications has invited applications for Postal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1899 posts in the organisation.

India Post to recruit for 1899 Postal Assistant and other posts, details here (HT Photo)
India Post to recruit for 1899 Postal Assistant and other posts, details here (HT Photo)

The registration process will begin tomorrow, November 10 and will close on December 9, 2023. The correction window will open on December 10 and will close on December 14, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vacancy Details

  • Postal Assistant: 598 posts
  • Sorting Assistant: 143 posts
  • Postman: 585 posts
  • Mail Guard: 3 posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff: 570 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

How to Apply

Application shall be submitted only in online mode at “https://dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in” giving order of preference for both Cadres (i.e. Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff) as well as Postal Circles.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates, Transgender candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through UPI, Net Banking, Credit / Debit Cards, etc.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out