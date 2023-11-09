India Post, Ministry of Communications has invited applications for Postal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1899 posts in the organisation. India Post to recruit for 1899 Postal Assistant and other posts, details here (HT Photo)

The registration process will begin tomorrow, November 10 and will close on December 9, 2023. The correction window will open on December 10 and will close on December 14, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant: 598 posts

Sorting Assistant: 143 posts

Postman: 585 posts

Mail Guard: 3 posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 570 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

How to Apply

Application shall be submitted only in online mode at “https://dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in” giving order of preference for both Cadres (i.e. Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff) as well as Postal Circles.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates, Transgender candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through UPI, Net Banking, Credit / Debit Cards, etc.