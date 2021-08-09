Indian Air Force AFCAT from August 28, admit card soon

Indian Air Force will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) on August 28, 29 and 30. The IAF AFCAT admit card will be released after August 9, candidates have been informed in the job notice. The exam will be held for selection of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Regarding admit card candidates have been informed that, "The e-Admit Card will be sent to the registered email IDs and will also be available at the website www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in for all candidates who successfully submitted their online application. No Admit Card will be sent by post. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/her Username and Password. The candidate will be solely responsible for downloading his/ her e-Admit Card."

The AFCAT exam would comprise questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The exam would be of 2 hours duration.





